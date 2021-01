Congress poised for quick action on Biden’s Pentagon nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has sent President Biden the first bill that he’ll sign into law, a measure to allow retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden’s secretary of defense.

Both the House and Senate on Thursday easily passed a waiver that would allow Austin to hold the position, clearing the way for him to be confirmed as defense secretary by week’s end. The action on Austin’s nomination comes despite bipartisan concerns about preserving civilian control of the military.

Lawmakers had to approve a waiver for Austin because he retired from the service within the last seven years. He would be the first Black secretary of defense in U.S. history.

