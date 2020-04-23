Confirmed COVID-19 cases top 5,000 in Wisconsin, at least 258 dead

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin now has more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state and county health officials.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are a total of 5,096 confirmed cases, and at least 258 have died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The new numbers are up from Wednesday’s totals of 4,862 confirmed cases and 248 deaths.

Dane County has 388 confirmed cases and 21 deaths, according to county health officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said over 51,456 test results have come back negative, while 1,318 people have been hospitalized across the state.

DHS officials said during a news conference Thursday that Wisconsin has 48 active labs distributing 10,937 tests a day.

