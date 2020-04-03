Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 1,900 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1,900 in Wisconsin.

State and county health officials said the total number has reached 1,996, which is over 200 more than Thursday’s total.

Health officials also announced Friday that Rusk and Barron counties have their first positive cases of COVID-19.

43 people have died in the state due to the coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 22,377 results were negative, while 487 have been hospitalized.

