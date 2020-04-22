Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 4,862 in Wisconsin, at least 248 dead

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials have reported that Wisconsin now has more than 4,800 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are 4,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. At least 248 people have died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The new numbers show an increase of 177 cases since Tuesday afternoon.

Dane County has 387 confirmed cases and 20 deaths, accoridng to county health officials.

Just over 49,500 people have tested negative for the disease statewide. Meanwhile, 1,302 people have been hospitalized due to complications from the disease.

The update from DHS comes a day after Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature filed official legal action asking for an injunction against Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the Safer at Home order. The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that DHS has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to respond.

