Confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 1,700 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — There are now over 1,700 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

According to state and county health officials, the number of confirmed cases has reached 1,720. The new total is an increase of 96 since Wednesday afternoon.

To date, 36 people have died in Wisconsin as a result of the coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 20,317 results have come back negative, while 461 have been hospitalized.

