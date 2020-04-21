Confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 4,685 in Wisconsin, at least 243 dead

MADISON, Wis. — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has surpassed 4,600 as of Tuesday afternoon.

State and county health officials said there are now 4,685 confirmed cases across the state, and at least 243 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus.

The new numbers are up from Monday’s totals of 4,535 confirmed cases and 232 deaths.

Dane County has 388 confirmed cases and 20 deaths, according to county health officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said over 47,841 test results have come back negative, while 1,252 people have been hospitalized to date.

