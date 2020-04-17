Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin top 4,000, death toll surpasses 200

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin now has over 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

State and county health officials said the new total has reached 4,096. 207 have died as of Friday afternoon.

The new numbers are an increase from Thursday’s totals of 3,790 confirmed cases and 183 deaths.

Health officials said Milwaukee County contains roughly half of the state’s total cases with 2,055 as well as 120 deaths. Dane County has 357 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 42,365 test results came back negative, and 1,153, or 29%, have been hospitalized.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the “Safer at Home” order has been extended through May 26. Since his announcement, interest in a rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol calling for a reopening of the state has exploded.

State Republicans are also calling for Evers’ health secretary to be fired and for limits to be placed on powers of the state health department.

For more information on COVID-19 in the state, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments