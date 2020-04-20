Confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceed 4,500 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin now has more than 4,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to new numbers from state and county health officials.

As of Monday afternoon, there are a total of 4,502 confirmed cases in the state, and 231 have died due to complications from the coronavirus.

This is an increase from Sunday’s totals of 4,353 confirmed cases and 222 deaths.

Dane County health officials have confirmed 365 cases and 20 deaths in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said during a news conference Monday that Wisconsin has 36 labs that are performing COVID-19 tests statewide. Between those labs, more than 7,800 tests are able to be conducted daily.

DHS said more than 46,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, while 1,211 have been hospitalized.

