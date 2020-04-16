Confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceed 3,900 in Wisconsin; DHS confirms first death in Richland County

MADISON, Wis. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has exceeded 3,900, and at least 198 have died.

State and county health officials said there are a total of 3,938 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The new numbers are up from 3,790 confirmed cases and 183 deaths compared to Wednesday.

Dane County now has over 350 confirmed cases as well as 16 deaths. Milwaukee County has surpassed 2,000 cases and currently has 114 deaths.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also confirmed Richland County has its first death as a result of the coronavirus.

DHS said 40,974 test results have come back negative, and 1,121 have been hospitalized.

The new totals come after Gov. Tony Evers announced he is extending the “Safer at Home” order by over a month.

The extension issued Thursday keeps non-essential businesses closed until May 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

