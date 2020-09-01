Concrete demolition of Government East Garage begins

MADISON, Wis. — The concrete demolition of Government East Garage in downtown Madison has started.

According to a news release, an excavator specifically equipped for demolition took its first bites out of the third floor guardrail and stairwell Monday.

Officials said demolition will start on the west side of the structure along South Pinckney Street and move east. Demolition work is expected to proceed slower along the east property line, where the garage nears the Great Dane Pub and Tempest Oyster Bar.

The project is expected to finish in November.

The city’s newest parking structure, the Wilson Street Garage, opened in June across the street from Government East Garage.

The new garage has 520 public parking spaces, electrical vehicle charging stations for public use, 40 spaces for City Fleet vehicles, bicycle parking and a bicycle center.



