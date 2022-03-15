Concerts on the Square returns, to the Square, for 2022

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Get ready to enjoy live music in the heart of Madison this summer. Concerts on the Square is back.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced this year’s lineup on Tuesday. After COVID-19 forced fans and musicians to Breese Stevens Field last year, the concerts are back where they belong on Capitol Square.

This year’s series will feature six performances, and all of them are free.

June 29 — Motown with Spectrum

— Motown with Spectrum July 6 — Summer Celebration

— Summer Celebration July 13 — Reflections on Liberty

— Reflections on Liberty July 20 — The Planets & Ho-Chunk

— The Planets & Ho-Chunk July 27 — Rachmaninov’s Third

— Rachmaninov’s Third August 3 — Finale with Foley

You can learn more about each performance on the WCO’s website. Each concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and you can reserve a spot by putting down a blanket at 3 p.m. Reserved seating and tables are limited.

This is the WCO’s 38th year of Concerts on the Square.

