Concerts on the Square delayed 5 weeks due to coroanvirus pandemic

Concerts on the Square delayed 5 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is delaying the start of its popular summer concert series, Concerts on the Square, by five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on social gatherings.

The performances will also move to Tuesdays this year for scheduling purposes, according to a release from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

“The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is alive and well and there is nothing more we want than to perform for our community during these uncertain times,” Joe Loehnis, the CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra said in a release.

The first performance is now scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m.

Organizers plan to retain all six performances, the release said.

