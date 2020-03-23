Concerned neighbor reports burglary, police find home rummaged through

MADISON, Wis. — A Doncaster Drive homeowner called police Saturday morning after noticing the back gate of their neighbor’s fence was open.

According to an incident report, the witness saw a hole in the class of their neighbor’s rear door.

Police determined there had been forced entry to the home and the house had been rummaged through. The contents of a jewelry box were reported missing.

The victim was not home at the time of the burglary.

