Comprehensive and Cosmetic Dentistry

Dr. Austin Wessell, D.D.S. | Madison Dentistry
Dr. Austin Wessell’s interest in dentistry started at a young age.
Wessell, owner of Madison Dentistry, followed in his father’s footsteps to become a second-generation dentist. He enjoys getting to know his patients and working with them to personalize care that keeps patients healthy and preserves their natural smile.
“Our goal is to make sure our patients feel comfortable, listened to, and informed,” Wessell said.
His creativity and interest in art also led him to focus on cosmetic dentistry.
“We pride ourselves on providing the greater Madison area with conservative, cutting edge cosmetic dentistry!”
Dr. Wessell is an Accreditation Candidate with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education in the areas of cosmetic and minimally invasive dentistry.
Madison Dentistry is also active in the community, including supporting and donating to the Clean Lakes Alliance and First Tee of South Central Wisconsin.
At a Glance
What our Patients Say: “Dr. Austin has a great balance with his approach to patients. Very personable, yet knows his stuff. He is great for me and my family!” -John
Years in practice: 6
Location: 8309 Greenway Blvd., Middleton, 824-0824
Online: themadisondentist.com
