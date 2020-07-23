Comprehensive and Cosmetic Dentistry

Top Dentists 2020

Madison Magazine by Madison Magazine

Dr. Austin Wessell, D.D.S.

Dr. Austin Wessell, D.D.S. | Madison Dentistry

Dr. Austin Wessell’s interest in dentistry started at a young age.

Wessell, owner of Madison Dentistry, followed in his father’s footsteps to become a second-generation dentist. He enjoys getting to know his patients and working with them to personalize care that keeps patients healthy and preserves their natural smile.

“Our goal is to make sure our patients feel comfortable, listened to, and informed,” Wessell said.

His creativity and interest in art also led him to focus on cosmetic dentistry.

“We pride ourselves on providing the greater Madison area with conservative, cutting edge cosmetic dentistry!”

Dr. Wessell is an Accreditation Candidate with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education in the areas of cosmetic and minimally invasive dentistry.

Madison Dentistry is also active in the community, including supporting and donating to the Clean Lakes Alliance and First Tee of South Central Wisconsin.

At a Glance

What our Patients Say: “Dr. Austin has a great balance with his approach to patients. Very personable, yet knows his stuff. He is great for me and my family!” -John

Years in practice: 6

Location: 8309 Greenway Blvd., Middleton, 824-0824

Online: themadisondentist.com

For more Top Dentists, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments