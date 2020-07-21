Complaints of ‘short-term traffic’ coming and going from home lead to drug arrest, police say

Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said community complaints about ‘short-term traffic’ coming and going from a Craig Avenue home led to the arrest of a Madison man.

Officers said Nathaniel M. Smith was arrested Thursday on tentative drug and gun charges.

Officers searched the home and found a handgun, ammunition and digital scales.

Smith was arrested for delivery of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place and a parole hold, according to Madison police.

