Complaint: Veterans Affairs dept. board chair allegedly received child porn through Snapchat

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE — The board chair of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is accused of possessing child pornography allegedly received the explicit material through Snapchat.

Curtis Schmitt Jr., 37, of Franklin, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, the Department of Justice received a tip on December 20 that child pornography was uploaded to a Dropbox account registered to Schmitt. The username for the account was “Army Medic.”

Investigators found three files that appeared to be child pornography. Two of the files had names beginning with “Snapchat” followed by a series of numbers.

Schmitt reportedly admitted to investigators that the email associated with the Dropbox account belonged to him. He also reportedly admitted that his Snapchat account was shut down a few weeks prior to him speaking with investigators. He did not know why it was deactivated.

The complaint alleges that Schmitt admitted to having a porn addiction, but told investigators that his addiction is for adult porn. He reportedly told investigators that he had been chatting with women and viewing porn on Snapchat for about two years.

Schmitt told investigators that he had “a lot” of nude photos sent to him through the app and would occasionally be sent child pornography, according to the complaint. He allegedly admitted to downloading the child porn and uploading it to Dropbox, though he told investigators that he planned to send the images back to Snapchat to report them.

According to the complaint, Schmitt told investigators that he came across child pornography on Snapchat “a lot and it’s all the time.” He was shown two of the files found by investigators but reportedly didn’t remember seeing either of them.

News 3 Now has reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs for comment; this story will be updated if and when the agency responds.

