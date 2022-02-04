Complaint: Teen who brought loaded gun to Verona school arrested in stolen car crash on Madison’s near west side

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy of the Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. — One of four teens arrested for allegedly crashing a stolen car into another driver on Madison’s near west side Tuesday afternoon was previously charged with bringing a loaded handgun to Verona Area High School in November, court records show.

Tavion Flowers, 18, of Madison, was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of being a passenger in a vehicle being operated without the owner’s consent and two felony counts of bail jumping stemming from Tuesday’s incident.

According to a criminal complaint, Flowers was a passenger in the stolen Honda Accord when it crashed into another driver at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Island Drive just before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Flowers and three other teenagers, whose names have not been released because they are minors, ran away from the scene and ended up at a home in the 6300 block of Keelson Drive.

Police previously said the homeowner invited the teens inside for a snack and then offered to give them a ride when they asked. Officers in the area heard the garage door open, stopped the group from leaving and arrested the teens.

Online court records show Flowers made an initial appearance in the case on Thursday and was given a $400 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15.

In November, Flowers was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Verona Area High School. According to a complaint in that case, he reportedly admitted to bringing the gun to school but claimed he was holding it for a friend.

Flowers was charged with one count each of possessing a firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon and felony bail jumping. At the time, he was out on bail after being charged in a case involving a stolen car that crashed into a Madison Police Department squad car.

