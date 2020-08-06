Complaint: Surveillance footage, Facebook Live used to identify 3 men charged with State Street burglary during civil unrest

Brandon Arbuckle

Pictured (from L to R): Martin Engelhart, Noa Reick, Matthew Wagner Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Three Dane County men have been charged with burglarizing a store during the civil unrest in downtown Madison at the end of May.

According to the criminal complaint, a clothing store on the 600 block of State Street was broken into and vandalized after overnight looting took place May 30.

The store’s regional security manager told police he believed the store sustained more than $10,000 in damages and over $10,000 in stolen merchandise, the complaint said.

The following were charged with one count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime:

Martin J. Engelhart, 21, of Madison

Noa Reick, 21, of Middleton

Matthew J. Wagner, 35, Madison

Court records state Engelhart’s charge has an enhancer for being a repeat offender.

The complaint said police used surveillance images to identify Engelhart, who was seen walking into the store and leaving with a stolen backpack.

Officials said they recognized his clothing and determined he was also involved with three other incidents, which included burglaries at East Towne Mall and a second State Street clothing store. Officials said Engelhart was involved with the battery of an employee at the store.

Surveillance footage was also used to identify Wagner. According to the complaint, police tracked his license plate after video showed him leaving the store and getting into a vehicle. Officials said they later found a Facebook photo of Wagner wearing the same watch as when he was seen at the looting incident. Officials noted he did not leave with any merchandise.

As for Reick, the complaint said police searched through his Facebook profile and saw he streamed the State Street burglary on Facebook Live. The video showed him breaking into the store through a shattered window and grabbing several jackets, officials said. Police grabbed a still from the video and matched the person in the video to Reick’s driver’s license.

A preliminary hearing for Engelhart is scheduled in Dane County Circuit Court for Aug. 13 at 10:20 a.m.

Reick and Wagner will make initial appearances Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

