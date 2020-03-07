Complaint: Stoughton man admitted to starting fire at Barn Restaurant and Bar

Devin Schroeder's booking photo from February 2020

BARABOO, Wis. — A Stoughton man admitted to burning down the Barn Restaurant and Bar in 2018, according to new details from a criminal complaint.

Officials said Devin Schroeder, 24, was arrested Feb. 5.

The complaint said Devin Schroeder, 24, admitted to breaking into the business on Dec. 22, 2018. He told officials that he used a milk jug to break one of the windows and enter while it was closed. Schroeder told investigators that he stole money, a laptop, bottles of liquor and a container of candy.

Officials said he also admitted to putting paper towel into a garbage can and lighting it on fire.

The complaint said Schroeder denied any involvement during an initial interview with officials “because he was scared.”

Officials collected DNA and other evidence while investigating the scene. Officials said the paper towel dispenser in the men’s bathroom was pulled off the wall, and the cash drawer had pry marks.

The following morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at the restaurant.

The complaint said Schroeder told investigators that he returned to the restaurant, broke in a second time and proceeded to burn the building down. Schroeder said there was a scarecrow in the building’s attic that he lit on fire. Schroeder told officials that “he had not got what he wanted, so he burnt it down.”

Schroeder is facing counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, attempted arson of a building, arson of a building, burglary of a building or dwelling and felony criminal damage to property. Court records said Schroeder is a repeat offender for all seven counts.

He is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 1 p.m. on March 11 at the Sauk County Courthouse.

