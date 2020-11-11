Complaint: Milwaukee nurse stole over $28,000 from Medicaid program

MADISON, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was charged Wednesday for alleged fraud and theft as a private-duty nurse.

According to a news release, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the charges against Paige O’Connor, 49, after an investigation conducted by the Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit of the state’s Department of Justice.

The release said a mother living in southern Wisconsin hired O’Connor to care for her young child who suffered from severe medical issues.

Officials said O’Connor’s job was to provide in-home nursing care to the child paid for by the Wisconsin Medicaid Program. In benefit summaries from Wisconsin Medicaid, the mother realized O’Connor was billing Medicaid for times she did not work.

According to a criminal complaint, O’Connor repeatedly reported false work hours to Medicaid and stole over $28,000 from the program.

