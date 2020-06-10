Complaint: Milwaukee man charged with breaking in, causing $40K in damage at Miller Park

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man broke into Miller Park and caused $40,000 worth of damage while driving a tractor across the field at Miller Park.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Milwaukee Police Department were dispatched to Miller Park on June 2 after receiving an entry complaint. When police arrived, they found the defendant, 40-year-old Keyon A. Lambert, outside of the stadium.

Police said they spoke with a security guard who told them he was patrolling the area when he was told there was a subject inside the park. The security officer found Lambert inside the stadium on the field level. Lambert reportedly went down the 100 section of the stands and then onto the field. The security guard reported that Lambert patted his hip and told the officer “I got a piece for you,” causing the guard to think he was armed.

As Lambert continued to yell at the field crew in the area, he walked over to a tractor and began driving it across the field, repeatedly lowering and raising the front-end bucket, causing damage to the field.

According to the complaint, Lambert caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

The field manager reportedly told police he also saw Lambert yelling various phrases including “You all try me if you want,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “We’re gonna burn this f***er down tonight.”

In a statement, Lambert admitted to entering the park after finding a door unlocked. He also said he had never driven a tractor before, so he got in to write his name in cursive with the tractor tires, but it moved too slow.

Lambert was shown photos of the damage done to the field and he admitted to causing it.

According to the complaint, Lambert has been charged with one count of criminal damage to property and one count of disorderly conduct.

If found guilty on both charges, Lambert could face up to three years and nine months in jail and/or $11,000 in fines.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.