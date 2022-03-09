Complaint: Men charged in fight at McFarland youth hockey game caught on camera

by Kyle Jones

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The two men charged in a fight at a McFarland youth hockey game were caught on camera hitting minors, a criminal complaint alleges.

Craig Cooper, 41, and Jared Egger, 42, of Hayward, are charged with misdemeanor battery.

McFarland Police officers were sent to the McFarland Community Ice Arena on March 5 for a fight in the lobby of the arena where an adult allegedly punched a child. Egger was identified as a suspect.

According to the complaint, Egger spoke to police at the arena and said he did not throw any punches and only stepped in to break up a fight between children.

Video footage from the lobby reportedly shows a child, identified as CDE, approaching a man standing next to Egger. As CDE approached, the complaint alleges that the man raised his forearm and struck the child in the face. The impact of the strike reportedly caused CDE’s winter hat to come off of his head. The man was identified by the head coach of the Hayward team as Cooper.

A second incident

A second child, identified as CGC, told police that he had been hit while on the bleachers. According to the complaint, the incident could be seen on the app LiveBarn, which recorded the hockey game live.

The LiveBarn footage shows CGC dancing near the Hayward bench. The complaint alleges that Egger approached the child and punched him in the face. He then allegedly grabbed the child by the shirt and pushed him down the bleacher steps. The complaint alleges that Egger’s stance was confrontational and aggressive.

CDE speaks

According to the complaint, CDE told police that he was in the lobby looking for a woman who reportedly dumped beer on his friend. CDE reportedly said that when he walked past Cooper, the adult struck him in the face with his arm.

Right after the strike, the complaint states that a man standing behind Cooper identified himself as a “Sheriff” and showed CDE his badge. He then allegedly told CDE “you don’t really want to be talking to me right now.”

Police speak to Cooper

Officers contacted Cooper at his hotel room. Cooper reportedly said CDE had threatened to kill him and had used his forearm to push CDE out of the way. Officers questioned Cooper and he maintained that he was just pushing CDE away.

CGC speaks

Speaking to police, CGC reportedly said he was celebrating his team’s win when Egger allegedly grabbed him by the shirt, said “you don’t do that here,” and hit him on the right side of his face with his elbow. According to the complaint, CGC said he had never met Egger and described him as intoxicated.

Police speak to Egger

Speaking to police at his hotel room, Egger reportedly denied punching anybody while in the stands at the game.

In an initial appearance Tuesday, Cooper’s signature bond was set at $500. Egger’s signature bond was also set at $500. Not Guilty pleas were entered on behalf of both men. Both have pre-trial conferences on May 4.

As a condition of their bond, neither can have contact with CDE or CGC. Egger cannot consume alcohol.

