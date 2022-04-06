Complaint: Man accused of setting fire to Dairy Drive tiny house was being temporarily banned from encampment

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of setting fire to his cabin in Madison’s city-sanctioned tiny home community for those experiencing homelessness had just been temporarily banned from the facility due to his behavior, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

Jeffrey Jalinski, 37, faces charges of arson and threatening law enforcement officers stemming from the March 29 incident at the Dairy Drive encampment.

According to the complaint, Jalinski “quickly reacted negatively” after site staff banned him from the encampment for seven days due to unspecified “recent behavior.” Staff members gave Jalinski time to remove his belongings from Cabin 14, at which point he reportedly threw items, including a mini-fridge, outside and left with a backpack and some belongings.

One minute after Jalinski left the property, someone yelled there was a fire, the complaint said. Within minutes, the home was engulfed in flames.

Video from the property shows Jalinski leaving the cabin and then putting wood inside it just before the fire broke out, according to the complaint.

The complaint goes on to allege Jalinski, after turning himself in at the Public Safety Building later that day, threatened to kill an officer and his family and made threats to another officer.

During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, the court entered a not guilty plea on Jalinski’s behalf to any misdemeanor charges in the case. Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach set a cash bond of $2,000, online court records show.

