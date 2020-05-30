Complaint: Man accused of killing 81-year-old was schizophrenic, ‘acting very strange and out of control’

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison man facing charges of first degree intentional homicide for the killing of an 81-year-old man over Memorial Day weekend is said to have schizophrenic.

According to court records, police received a call at 9:22 p.m. about reports of a man down in an apartment on the 1800 block of Northport Drive. Police observed a four-door sedan parked with two people inside the vehicle outside the building.

Once police approached the vehicle, the passenger informed officials that his brother, Sanynit Keokanya, was schizophrenic and “acting very strange and out of control.” The report said the passenger told police that his brother called him and said “I hurt someone, I think I killed him.”

Officials said Keokanya had access to two handguns and had been accusing everyone of being “out to get him.” The suspect’s brother said nearly 45 minutes later he received a call from Keokanya.

Law enforcement officials said police came in contact with Keokanya and asked him if he hurt someone, to which he said yes. Keokanya informed officials that he injured his foot when he jumped off a balcony

The report said officers observed forced entry to the front door of 81-year-old Nang Yee Lee’s apartment. Officers saw blood spatter on a bottle of bleach and a broken glass platter in a garbage can in the kitchen.

Officials were able to recover a dissembled Glock 42 handgun and multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition inside Keokanya’s apartment.

When law enforcement officials interviewed Sanynit Keokanya on May 22, he told police “I have to let it out,” and that he felt something attacking him and his brother.

On Tuesday, the Dane County Medial Examiner’s Office ruled Lee’s death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Keokanya’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 4 at 9 a.m.

