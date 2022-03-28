Complaint: Man accused in Fitchburg armed robbery admitted to crime

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy: Dane County Jail.

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Fitchburg earlier this month admitted to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges.

Katoine Richardson, 19, of the Town of Madison is charged with armed robbery as a party to a crime, pointing a firearm at another, theft of movable property as a party to a crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, possession with intent to deliver THC, and eight counts of felony bail jumping.

RELATED: Man out on bail following State Street friendly-fire police shooting arrested in Fitchburg armed robbery, police say

Richardson was arrested last year on State Street in Madison after a shooting involving police. That shooting turned out to be a friendly fire incident.

According to a complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court, Richardson met a man near the Artisan Village Apartments in Fitchburg on March 18. The man had allegedly purchased marijuana from Richardson before and told police he was meeting Richardson to buy marijuana again.

Richardson arrived in a vehicle, and the man entered the driver-side rear seat and closed the door. The driver and Richardson then allegedly pointed guns at the man and took $120 in cash and a Glock handgun from him. The man told police he didn’t know who the driver was.

Investigators were able to access Richardson’s Snapchat account, which allegedly showed an image of multiple firearms with a caption stating he had taken them from someone. On March 23, officers arrested him at the Dane County Courthouse ahead of a scheduled court appearance.

The complaint alleges that officers found a grey backpack containing a Glock 44 -.22LR handgun while searching Richardson’s vehicle on the day of his arrest. Officers also found about 86.6 grams of marijuana, three digital scales, a fully-loaded 9mm magazine for a 9mm Glock handgun, a magazine for a .380 caliber Glock with six rounds, and an empty Glock box.

Officers also found two black hooded sweatshirts. Richardson was allegedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt during the robbery. He reportedly had nearly $2,500 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Speaking to police after his arrest, Richardson denied taking anyone’s gun on March 18, according to the complaint. When detectives told him that a stolen gun had been found in his car, Richardson then reportedly admitted to the crime.

“I wasn’t by myself,” Richardson said. “With that being said, it happened.”

According to the complaint, Richardson said he didn’t know the victim and told detectives “I’m not gonna see the light of day for a long time.”

During an initial appearance on March 25, Richardson’s cash bond was set at $30,000. A preliminary hearing is set for March 31.

As a condition of his bond, Richardson cannot have any contact with the victim, and he cannot possess any type of dangerous weapon.

