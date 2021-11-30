Complaint: Madison man charged in gas station homicide allegedly fled scene in victim’s vehicle

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man charged with shooting and killing a man over the weekend fled the scene in the victim’s car, according to new details from the criminal complaint filed against the suspected shooter.

Trevon L. Adams, 29, was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and seven counts of felony bail jumping for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting at a Madison-area gas station.

Several eyewitnesses who spoke with detectives at the scene said they saw Adams shoot the driver while in the gas station parking lot, according to the complaint. The victim tried driving away through the parking lot before crashing into a retaining wall. Witnesses then reported seeing Adams open the driver’s door and pull the victim out before stealing the vehicle and driving off. Another witness reported hearing a pair of gunshots after Adams reportedly pulled the victim from the vehicle.

A short time after Adams drove off, a deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the one Adams fled in. When the officer began his pursuit, Adams reportedly sped up and blew through stop signs and red lights.

Around 10:40 a.m., an officer with the Maple Bluff Police Department reported seeing the suspect vehicle in the village. The officer pursued the vehicle onto State Highway 30 before it traveled onto I-94 eastbound. The chase continued onto County Highway N toward Cottage Grove before the vehicle made a U-turn and got back onto the eastbound interstate headed toward State Highway 73. At some point, the vehicle made another U-turn and started traveling westbound on I-94 toward madison.

Law enforcement officers were able to coordinate and deploy spike strips on the interstate near the crossover on I-94, east of the Badger Interchange. Adams and the vehicle eventually drove over the spike strips just before 11 a.m.

Adams continued to drive the vehicle after the tires were deflated. According to the complaint, Adams exited at the High Crossing Boulevard exit before heading back toward Madison. Adams eventually made his way to East Washington Avenue and drove toward the Capitol in the outbound lanes. A deputy who was in pursuit then hit the suspect vehicle with their squad car, which disabled the suspect vehicle.

The complaint alleges that Adams then got out of the vehicle, still armed with a gun, and tried running away. A K-9 with the Madison Police Department was released and bit onto Adams, bringing an end to the chase.

Surveillance video from the Kwik Trip where the shooting happened helped police confirm that Adams fled in the victim’s vehicle.

During a Sunday press conference, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said they believe the shooting was targeted.

In subsequent interviews after his arrest, Adams said he did not know what or how anything leading up to that point had happened, stating that he was high at the time. When asked what he was high on, Adams allegedly responded saying “Meth, I guess.” When asked to explain how and why he was covered in blood at the time of his arrest, Adams reportedly said “I got nothing to explain.”

Adams reportedly went on to admit to shooting the victim twice — once in the face and once in the chest — before later adding that he wasn’t trying to kill the victim and had “seen it before where people had survived injuries such as this.”

According to online court records, Adams has eight other open cases, all of which are from 2021. During a Tuesday court hearing, a court commissioner set a $1 million cash bail for Adams for the charges filed in the homicide case. He was also ordered to not drive any vehicles, not possess a dangerous weapon, not leave Dane County without court approval and not have any contact with the victim’s family.

Adams’ next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

