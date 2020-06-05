Complaint: Janesville man among first to face charges for allegedly looting in downtown Madison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Janesville man is among the first to face charges for allegedly looting in downtown Madison early Tuesday morning.

According to court records, Mackenzee Jacobson, 21, is facing a charge of burglary of a building or dwelling as a repeat offender.

Madison police said a strike team found Jacobson leaving Fontana Sports on North Henry Street at about 2:50 a.m. while carrying a plastic bag. The complaint said the bag contained a men’s T-shirt and rain jacket.

Jacobson told police he came to Madison to see the protests with his brother, according to the complaint.

Officials said Fontana Sports lost an estimated $500,000 to $700,000 from damages sustained and items stolen as a result of the violence and looting that followed Monday night’s protests.

Jacobson made an initial appearance in court Wednesday, with his signature bond set at $500.

