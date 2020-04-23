Complaint: Green Bay man charged in killing inflicted 175 stab wounds

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Prosecutors say a defendant charged with killing a Green Bay man inflicted 175 stab wounds on the victim.

Andres Garcia-Saenz, 22, is being held on $500,000 bond on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 73-year-old Douglas Campbell.

Police were asked to check on Campbell on March 17 when he failed to show up for work. Police say the house appeared to be ransacked, WLUK-TV reported.

Police say they found text messages between the victim and Garcia-Saenz and that the defendant told them he and Campbell met on a dating app and that he had gone to his house to hang out.

