Complaint: Former jailer sent explicit messages to person posing as 14-year-old

Former jailer sent explicit messages to person posing as 14-year-old

by Jaymes Langrehr

WESTFIELD, Wis. — A former jailer for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department allegedly sent multiple messages soliciting sex to someone who told him he was 14 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.

Travis Bittelman, who was fired from the sheriff’s department last week after being arrested, was charged Friday with one count of soliciting an intimate representation from a minor and one count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

According to the complaint, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department was alerted that Bittelman was potentially engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor on April 5, leading them to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the allegations.

A detective from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department spoke with someone identified as “Witness #1” in the complaint, who said they were posing as a 14-year-old boy while having text conversations with Bittelman and had saved logs of the conversations, which took place between March 26 and April 5.

In the messages, which are detailed in the complaint, Witness #1 told Bittelman they were 14 years old in a message that was sent at 10:41 a.m. on March 25. Despite that, Bittelman continued the conversation, including a message that said he was “kinda looking for a bit more than kissing and cuddling,” and another message saying, “Really need someone who can be dl.”

In the messages, Bittelman also asks for “fun pics,” which he clarified as photos without clothes on. In later days, Bittelman said if the two were to meet, it would need to be a weekday, because that was when his wife and kids were gone.

“Very discrete and plan to keep it that way,” Bittelman wrote when asked if his wife knew about what he was doing.

On March 30, Witness #1 sent Bittelman another message saying they were 14 years old, with Bittelman acknowledging it for the first time.

“I’m kinky……not looking to go to jail though,” Bittelman wrote, adding “that is definitely not a chance I can take.”

However, Bittelman proceeded to try to set up a different type of meeting, asking if he could use Witness #1’s mother’s underwear to masturbate instead.

Police say Witness #1 also uploaded several videos for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, showing interactions between them and Bittelman, including the revelation that Bittelman had not actually been talking to a 14-year-old.

“You’ve been talking inappropriately to what you believe is a 14-year-old for a week now,” Witness #1 told Bittelman in the video. Bittelman claimed he had made it clear in the messages that nothing would happen between him and the person he was talking to once he found out the person was only 14, saying he had asked for photos when he believed the person was 18.

Bittelman was released on a signature bond last Friday, with the stipulations that he not be on the premises of any bars, not possess any firearms, no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of his own children, no possession or use of any device that can access the Internet, maintain absolute sobriety and no use of any controlled substance without a prescription.

