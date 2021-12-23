Complaint filed against Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A complaint has been filed against Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes with the city’s civil rights department, the Madison Police Department confirmed Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the department said it will “support the investigative process that will take place and always support a safe work environment for all employees.”

News 3 Now is working to confirm details about the nature of the complaint.

A police department spokesperson said she is not aware of any previous complaints filed against Barnes, who was sworn in as the city’s top cop in February.

The department’s full statement reads:

“Chief Barnes was recently made aware of a complaint filed with the City of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights. Chief Barnes and the entire Madison Police Department support the investigative process that will take place and always support a safe work environment for all employees. Additional statements about this complaint investigation will not occur until after it is complete and findings are made.”

News 3 Now has reached out to the city’s Department of Civil Rights and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office for comment but has not yet received a response.

