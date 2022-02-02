Complaint details crash that killed MPD officer’s wife while walking

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The man charged in a crash that injured an off-duty Madison police officer and killed the officer’s wife was driving nearly 30 mph over the speed limit at the time of the crash, according to accusations made in the criminal complaint.

Christopher Blume, 37, of Sun Prairie is being charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

RELATED: Victim in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified as wife of MPD officer

According to the complaint, Blume was involved in a crash at the intersection of East Main Street and White Tail Drive in Sun Prairie just after 3:35 p.m. on November 23, 2020. His car reportedly left the road, rolled over, and struck the officer and her wife who were walking on the bike path along East Main Street.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed in the crash as 48-year-old Julie Nelson. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic examination confirmed Nelson died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Prosecutors allege Blume told investigators he was driving to his parents’ house in Sun Prairie prior to the crash. He reportedly said a “car came out of nowhere,” and that he had tried to swerve to avoid the crash.

Blume told investigators he didn’t know how many times his car rolled, but he believed he was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, 32-year-old James Blackstone, was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping. The complaint claims Blackstone was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Blackstone told investigators he was driving on West Main Street and trying to turn onto White Tail Drive prior to the crash. Blackstone said he saw Blume’s vehicle driving towards him, but thought he had enough time to make the turn. Blume’s vehicle hit Blackstone during the attempted turn.

Witness statements in the complaint claim that Blume was driving fast and erratically prior to the crash. One witness reportedly said she saw him driving 60 mph along East Main Street. The speed limit in that area is 25 mph.

A second witness gave investigators dashcam video of Blume’s vehicle prior to the crash. The video reportedly shows Blume passing drivers in the right-hand lane of East Main Street, driving fast and recklessly. The witness told police that Blume looked to be driving at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

An investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows that Blume was driving between 42 and 51 mph prior to the crash, saying that it was a conservative estimate.

Investigators believe Blume’s speed and Blackstone’s intoxication were contributing factors to the crash.

An initial appearance for Blume is scheduled for February 7.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.