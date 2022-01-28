Complaint details aftermath of Schroeder Rd. crash; $50K cash bond set for man charged

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man charged for the crash that killed a La Follette High School student on the city’s west side earlier this month is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Sadarius Goodall, 41, faces one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm for the crash on Schroeder Road on Jan. 15, according to online court records.

Madison police arrested Goodall on a probation hold shortly after the crash and announced earlier this week they planned to refer hit-and-run charges for his alleged involvement in the crash.

A criminal complaint filed against Goodall on Friday detailed the immediate aftermath of the crash. Upon his arrival at the scene, a Madison police officer said he found two vehicles with severe damage: a maroon Ford and a blue Hyundai. According to the complaint, the Ford had sustained “extensive front-end damage” and was smoking from the hood. The Hyundai was “split in two” on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The officer also reported finding a juvenile male pinned in the front passenger seat of the Hyundai. Two older male subjects were found lying on the sidewalk roughly 20 feet away from the Hyundai, one of whom was found face down with blood under his head. Both were breathing, but the one found face down was unresponsive.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby Kwik Trip captured footage of the crash. According to the complaint, the Hyundai was traveling east on Schroeder Road and was in the left turn lane, starting to turn onto Ellis Potter Court, when the Ford, traveling at high speeds, hit the front passenger side of the Hyundai.

The Hyundai spun into a nearby terrace and the Ford eventually came to a stop roughly 100 feet away from the Hyundai. Footage from the security camera then reportedly showed someone exiting the Ford and exiting the camera’s frame.

Because of the extensive damage to both vehicles, police began searching for the driver of the Ford out of concern for their well-being. The license plate from the vehicle was traced back to an address just over a quarter of a mile away. When officers arrived to conduct a welfare check they found a man and woman leaving the address. The man was identified via his driver’s license as Goodall.

During subsequent interviews, the woman told police she was the registered owner of the Ford and was traveling on Schroeder Road on her way home from a friend’s house when “someone jumped out” in front of her, causing the crash. The woman then told police she returned home after the crash because she was having anxiety and asthma issues and didn’t have her inhaler with her.

A sergeant investigating the crash later advised authorities that the Ford was traveling at an estimated 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash. After he was notified about the vehicle’s speed, a Madison police officer checked the woman who said she was driving and found that she didn’t have any injuries that would indicate she was in a crash. The officer then checked Goodall for injuries that would indicate he was in a crash and found Goodall had some sort of abrasion along his hairline and a slight abrasion near his right eye.

Goodall claimed the abrasion near his hairline was the result of a bad haircut and the one by his eye was caused during a workout mishap.

When the officer confronted the woman who claimed she was driving about the conflicting evidence and scene video, she reportedly quietly said “he was driving.” She then said everything she had said up until that point was true, but her and Goodall’s roles were reversed.

Upon making contact with Goodall, police said they had smelled alcohol on him. When asked if he had been drinking, Goodall reportedly told police he had been drinking that day and had taken “a shot or two” but said he “wasn’t impaired.”

Police then told Goodall that the woman had admitted that he was the one that was driving at the time of the crash, to which Goodall responded that “he would go with” whatever she said. He allegedly also told staff at Meriter that he was the person driving one of the vehicles.

As a condition of his bond, Goodall was ordered not to drive any vehicles, not consume or possess alcohol, and not have any contact — direct or indirect — with any of the victims’ immediate family members.

If convicted, Goodall faces up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine for the hit-and-run resulting in death charge and 15 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine for the hit-and-run causing great bodily harm charge.

Goodall’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

