Complaint: 2 charged with arson during civil unrest in downtown Madison

2 charged with arson during civil unrest in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A man and woman have been charged with attempting to damage and destroy two commercial buildings with fire during the civil unrest in downtown Madison last month.

Anessa Fierro, 27, and Willie Johnson, 45, both of Madison, were charged in two-count complaints for the Aug. 25 incident, according to the Western District of Wisconsin U.S Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office.

The criminal complaints allege the two broke glass windows and doors in each building and poured liquid from a gasoline container into them while attempting to ignite the fluid.

The complaint said the two successfully started a fire at one building and were trying to do the same to the other when Madison police arrived. Officials said the second building contained residential apartments, with some being occupied during the attempted arson.

Officials identified Fierro and Johnson through surveillance footage that was recovered during the investigation, the complaint said.

The two were arrested in Madison on Wednesday by Madison police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Arson is a phenomenally violent crime,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division. “A fire can ravage buildings in mere minutes, putting every occupant or passerby at risk of serious injury or death. Arsonists must be held accountable for their actions.”

Their initial court appearances have not been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, both face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count, according to the release.

“Arson is not protest, it is a crime that places the entire community at extreme risk,” Blader said in a statement. “Those who attempt to terrorize the community through such violent crimes will be vigorously prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice.”

A booking photo of Johnson was not immediately available Wednesday.

