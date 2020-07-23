Compassionate Dentistry

Top Dentists 2020

Madison Magazine by Madison Magazine

Dr. Kathryn Giswold and Dr. Margaret Weiser

Dr. Kathryn Giswold | Monona Dental

Dr. Kathryn Giswold of Monona Dental understands that not every patient is thrilled to be coming to the dentist. As a third-generation dentist she specializes in personalized dental care assuring every patient receives the highest quality of care and attention.

Dr. Kathy and her team make it a priority to turn patients who dislike the dentist into patients that love coming in for dental care. They understand by putting the patients’ interest first they will establish a trust and build relationships that last generations. Dr. Giswold aims to make sure each patient feels welcome and a member of the Monona Dental family.

Dr. Kathy watched her father practice compassionate dentistry throughout her childhood. She has built her dental practice on his ideals of showing compassion, building trust, and performing the highest skilled dentistry. She dedicates many hours to continuing education so she can always offer state of the art care to her patients.

Dr. Kathy and her team believe each patients’ overall health and well-being is directly affected by receiving great dental care. She takes great pride knowing her patients’ lives are enriched by achieving optimal oral health and witnesses this in the beautiful smiles that are created at Monona Dental.

At a Glance

What our Patients Say: “Dr. Kathy is professional, kind, honest, admirable and personable. I have recommended Dr. Kathy to my family and friends and feel lucky that I have her as my dentist.”

Years in practice: 20

Location: 502 River Place, Monona, 222-9146

Online: mononadental.com

