Company vehicle and tools stolen from Janesville JP Cullen & Sons

by Site staff

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A company vehicle and assorted tools were stolen early in the morning from the JP Cullen & Sons at 330 East Delavan Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Janesville police responded to a report of a burglary at around 5 a.m and made a forced entry to one of the buildings on site. An evidence technician assisted by processing the crime scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

