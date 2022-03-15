Community meetings set to discuss violent crime in Beloit

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department and Community Action are holding two community meetings this week to talk about the city’s response to violent crime.

The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School and Thursday at Merrill Community Center. Both will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes.

Next week, the groups are holding two meetings discussing the use of force and mental health; both of those meetings will be at the same time and same locations as the prior week.

