Community leaders team up to address mental health needs of children, teens

MADISON, Wis. — Physical health is often discussed when it comes to COVID-19, but what about mental health?

Dane County leaders and local school districts are trying to help during an especially difficult time for children and teens.

Many students are not in typical classrooms, which can further add to a child’s feelings of isolation, depression, loneliness or grief.

Dane County and local schools have launched a mental health work group designed to better address the mental and emotional health needs of students in the area.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the group will aim to get resources to teens and children, regardless of where they are.

“We’re going to do everything we can to both keep young people and their families safe when it comes to their families, same when it comes to COVID, but also work to support them in getting through these next few months,” Parisi said.

Previously, the county and districts launched a school-based mental health program called Building Bridges.

