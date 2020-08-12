Community leaders say stop the violence

MADISON, Wis. — Madison community leaders gathered Wednesday to ask the community to stop the violence following a steep rise in gun-related crime.

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital.

During a press conference at Penn Park, Madison Common Council President Sheri Carter said the shootings have paralyzed the city as innocent people continue to find themselves caught in the crossfire.

“For those choosing to continue the pattern of violence and gun violence, rest assured, as president of the Common Council, along with my fellow councilmen, we will back law enforcement on their investigation to hold you accountable for the gun violence,” Carter said.

Carter said new resources and services will be available soon to help kids avoid violent paths.

