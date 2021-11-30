Community leaders remember man behind Dane County’s first restorative court

MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders gathered Monday evening to remember the man who was a catalyst for Dane County’s first restorative court.

Ronald J. Johnson died last month at age 71.

Local leaders, including Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and State Rep. Sheila Stubbs, attended a celebration of life remembering Johnson on Monday.

One man who worked with Johnson said his restorative court program, which aimed to reduce racial disparities for young adults in the criminal justice system, is now a model for the rest of the country.

“We’re sad he’s not here anymore, and he had a great life and made a major impact on the Milwaukee, Madison and Dane County communities,” Ron Chance, the programs manager for Dane County Human Services, said.

Before moving to Madison, Johnson worked on programs responding to gang violence in Milwaukee for more than two decades.

