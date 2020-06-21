Community leaders join together for virtual Juneteenth celebration centered on resilience

MADISON, Wis. – Faith leaders, physicians, the Lieutenant Governor and more joined for a virtual Juneteenth celebration Saturday morning, organized by the Kujichagulia-Madison Center for Self Determination.

The virtual celebration featured performances, interactive demonstrations and discussion panels focused on issues facing the Black community.

“When we’re talking about black populations being harder hit by the pandemic, we are learning that this is just an additional chapter or part of the same book that has saw disadvantaged populations suffering from these moments a lot more than the general white public in America,” said Joshua Wright, Community Project Coordinator for the Cancer Health Disparities Initiative.

Wright says while much of the conversation was focused on healthcare inequalities, even small things like representation within the healthcare system could make a difference.

“There’s a big understanding of the lack of representation of black individuals in the professional healthcare field,” he said. “Here in Wisconsin, we’re seeing that people want to see people that look like them when they go into these medical spaces.”

Other topics of conversation during the panel included disparities in the education system.

“Face-to-face education is something that’s really ingrained in our society, but when we get to a moment like this, where are the devices people need to continue their education trajectory?” Wright said.

Wright says much of what those involved want to accomplish share helpful resources with others. Those include Coronavirus-related aide by zip code, UW-Health COVID-19 resources, United Way of Dane County COVID-19 resources, resources from the Black Women’s Wellness Center, and resources from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, among others.

