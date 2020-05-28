LIVE: Community leaders hold virtual town hall to discuss killing of George Floyd

MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders throughout Dane County are participating in a virtual town hall Thursday morning to discuss the killing of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson and Madison365 CEO Henry Sanders are set to host the talk with input from police and community leaders including Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney.

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney will join Dane County police chiefs in a virtual town hall for a discussion about the tragic death of George Floyd. Madison365 will host the event Thursday at 10:30am…you can watch and participate here: https://t.co/9pLZ5evNsF pic.twitter.com/c6yuNBe3HT — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) May 28, 2020

The virtual town hall comes shortly after the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association released a statement condemning the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death has received national coverage in the past week. Wednesday night, protests in Minneapolis prompted fires and looting as people expressed their outrage.

