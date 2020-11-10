Community leaders dedicate new playground at Sun Prairie Boys & Girls Club

Site staff by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — City and community leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to dedicate a new playground at the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club.

The playground is sponsored by Madison Community Foundation and Bank of Sun Prairie. Club members wrote “thank you” letters to them.

“I can tell you after reading through probably 15 or so letters, the swings are a big hit,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County COO Sarah Ghee. “A lot of the kids were ‘oh thank you for the swings, thank you for the swings.’ One person even said thank you for the blacktop so they can play soccer and basketball.”

Since the Sun Prairie club re-opened Oct. 19, they are now at-capacity for after-school programming. Parents with children ages 5 through 13 can sign up to be on the waiting list.

They expect to open the pre-school in the coming weeks.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.