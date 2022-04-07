In wake of downtown Madison homicide, community group leader urges people to reach out instead of using violence

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — One week after a deadly shooting in downtown Madison, members of a local organization are trying to make sure the violence doesn’t continue and asking more people to step up.

CEO & President of Focused Interruption Anthony Cooper Sr. is devastated by the violence and frustrated those involved in the shooting thought picking up a gun was ever the right answer.

“It was senseless and another young man, and now multiple young men, their (lives have) been affected by death,” Cooper said. “It didn’t have to happen. That could’ve been handled a different way.”

RELATED: ‘All I’m praying is I just don’t get life’: Criminal complaint details aftermath of downtown homicide

Cooper also said he and his colleagues at Focused Interruption, which provides counseling for victims and even perpetrators of gun violence, are working to build community relationships to stop the violence, but he knows they can’t do it alone.

He’s asking people to take initiative to help themselves to use Focused Interruption and other organizations as a resource if they are feeling trapped or lost to find alternatives.

“Being able to talk about, ‘Hey, what does change actually look like you know,’ if you want something different in your life, if it’s about relocating, if it’s about having a job where you can actually take care of my family,” he explained.

Cooper also said stopping the violence requires the help of everyone in the community to be able to see someone who wants to change and be willing to do whatever they can to help them.

Members of Focused Interruption have been in contact with the family of both the shooter and the victim. Cooper said they are helping those families work through the trauma–letting them know they’re not alone.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.