Community Kids Learning Center worker tests positive for COVID-19, leads to temporary closure

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Community Kids Learning Center announced it will temporarily close after one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from Tuesday said no Community Action staff members tested positive, but the day care facility took the precaution for the safety of families and employees.

No other information on the positive case is available due to confidentiality, but the facility will follow the Rock County Health Department’s guidelines as it plans to reopen Sept. 14.

