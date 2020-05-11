Community keeps VAHS plant sale alive

VERONA, Wis. — Despite school closures members of the Verona Area High School community are supporting students’ following changes to the school’s annual plant sale made to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic.

VAHS administrators moved their 47 annual plant sale online and offered curbside pickup to help make sure their students’ hard work was appreciated.

The school sold 126 plants all cultivated by students from their Plant and Soil class who were unable to help with this year’s sale due to social distancing requirements.

VAHS agriculture teacher Angie Midthun-Hensen said she had less than two days to put the sale together but once it was up and running they were able to sell almost all their plants within two hours.

“The consumers were very excited. The community was very supportive,” she said. “It feels great that they are rallying behind this class.”

Retired agriculture teacher and helper for the day Kevin Hoffman said what made this year’s sale more challenging was having to take inventory.

“The inventory was the sale and people would come in and just take the plants and take them home,” he recalled of previous years. “If you’re out you’re and if you had extra you had extra.”

Midthun-Hensen said her students have missed the school’s greenhouse so much since they closed that a few have emailed her about sneaking them in to care for their plants.

“They would love to be carrying things out to cars and you know seeing the patrons faces because that’s the fun part when you see how the community reacts and how they like what you’ve made,” she said.

Understanding that her students wouldn’t be able to help this year Midthun-Hensen leaned on the support of her family including her daughter Natalie Hensen.

“It stinks that they aren’t able to be here and help out but I’m happy that I am able to continue helping,” said Hensen.

The school has raised about four thousand dollars for their efforts. All proceeds from the plant sale will go into running next year’s Soil and Plant class.

