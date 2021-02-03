Community, friends remember referee who died during game

MADISON, Wis. — He wasn’t the one scoring points, but Tracy Krueger’s well-known raspy voice and the way he mentored kids made him an All-Star at every game he was at.

Krueger worked as a referee or official at every sporting event he could in southern Wisconsin, whether it was cross country, track and field, or basketball. He died Monday after collapsing while refereeing a high school basketball game between Mount Horeb and Richland Center.

According to his obituary, he believed in doing what he could to help others. That’s why he dedicated his life to students as a teacher, coach and ref. During his career, he spent time at Belleville and Riverdale High Schools, as well as UW-Richland.

People all over social media are sharing photos and memories of “Coach K” this week.

“You have to be passionate about what you are doing to do it in a small town. Because Tracy embodied the small town mentality of giving back to everyone at every opportunity at every turn,” former Wisconsin State Journal sports reporter Rob Hernandez said.

Krueger leaves behind a wife, three children, a granddaughter, and touched the lives of countless other students.

He was 69 years old.

