Community encouraged to perform acts of kindness on anniversary of Sun Prairie explosion
July 11, 2019 2:08 AM
Stephanie Fryer
Posted:
July 11, 2019 2:08 AM
Updated:
December 18, 2019 9:50 PM
Photos taken by digital journalist Stephanie Fryer on July 17, 2018.
A remembrance ceremony is planned for July 10, 2019. People are asked to start gathering at 6 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Fire Station.
July 10, 2019 is being recognized as a Day of Service in honor of Capt. Cory Barr. Sun Prairie residents are invited to perform acts of kindness throughout the day.
Many Sun Prairie businesses were closed for weeks after the explosion. The city's historical library and museum is still closed and has plans to reopen July 24.
The Sunshine Place, a non-profit in Sun Prairie, helped displaced residents find housing.
There were 35 families displaced as a result of the explosion.
People placed flowers, notes and sentimental messages to let others know their community was #SunPrairieStrong.
For many, the fence served as a reminder to the city's new reality.
Posters were placed on a fence surrounding the explosion site so people could share their memories.
The community was also asked to leave messages to show support to Barr's family and those impacted by the explosion.
First responders stopped by the explosion site to pay their respects to Capt. Barr.
Barr and his wife were also co-owners of the Barr House, which was one of the businesses destroyed in the explosion.
He is remembered as "one of Sun Prairie's finest."
Barr joined the fire department at 18, becoming the youngest firefighter in Sun Prairie history.
Barr and other firefighters were able to get more than 65 people out of the area before the explosion happened.
Barr would later die from his injuries, leaving behind his wife, Abby, and young, twin daughters.
Two Sun Prairie firefighters were seriously hurt, firefighter Ryan Welch and Capt. Cory Barr.
A gas leak led to the explosion, which took place just after 7 p.m. and leveled several buildings.
For the past year, community members have rallied together to show they are #SunPrairieStrong.
Today marks one year since a deadly gas explosion destroyed parts of downtown Sun Prairie.
Jude Lindsay lives a few blocks from where an explosion Tuesday leveled buildings and captured these photos of the scene.
Courtesy Angie Stroud
Courtesy Angie Stroud
Courtesy of Robert Thelen
Courtesy of Katherine Vaughn
Digital journalist Stephanie Fryer took this photo minutes after the explosion in downtown Sun Prairie on July 10, 2018.
Courtesy of Robert Thelen
Digital journalist Stephanie Fryer took this photo minutes after the explosion in downtown Sun Prairie on July 10, 2018.
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie residents are encouraged to spread kindness as a way to reflect on last summer’s deadly gas explosion.
The city recognized Wednesday as a Day of Service in honor of fallen Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr.
Those impacted by the explosion had the chance to write thank-you letters to Barr and the other first responders. Three card-making stations were set up across the city.
More than 60 people were evacuated from the area shortly before the explosion. The actions of first responders have been credited with the fact that there were no fatalities besides Barr’s.
Girl Scout Troop 7858 also set up a lemonade and bake sale stand, with proceeds going to Sunshine Place, a nonprofit that helped find new homes for residents displaced by the explosion.
Wednesday marks one year since the deadly gas explosion that killed Barr and left the heart of Sun Prairie’s downtown in shambles.
Barr left behind a wife and young twin daughters.
