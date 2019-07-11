Community encouraged to perform acts of kindness on anniversary of Sun Prairie explosion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie residents are encouraged to spread kindness as a way to reflect on last summer’s deadly gas explosion.

The city recognized Wednesday as a Day of Service in honor of fallen Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr.

Those impacted by the explosion had the chance to write thank-you letters to Barr and the other first responders. Three card-making stations were set up across the city.

More than 60 people were evacuated from the area shortly before the explosion. The actions of first responders have been credited with the fact that there were no fatalities besides Barr’s.

Girl Scout Troop 7858 also set up a lemonade and bake sale stand, with proceeds going to Sunshine Place, a nonprofit that helped find new homes for residents displaced by the explosion.

Wednesday marks one year since the deadly gas explosion that killed Barr and left the heart of Sun Prairie’s downtown in shambles. Barr left behind a wife and young twin daughters.

