Community Elementary School in Edgerton goes virtual due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in multiple classrooms

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

EDGERTON, Wis. — Community Elementary School is shifting to all virtual instruction after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in multiple classrooms.

The switch to virtual instruction will run from Tuesday to Oct. 9.

Students who attend Community Elementary Primary and Intermediate school will not have class on Monday.

Yahara Valley Elementary School, Middle School, High School and all 4K Centers will remain open, according to the post.

District Administrator Dennis Pauli said more information will come on Monday to provide parents with specific details to virtual instruction and details about breakfast and lunches.

