Community CoWorks launches virtual mail services for remote businesses

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A new virtual mail service opened Sunday in Middleton.

Community CoWorks is looking to help remote businesses stay organized during the pandemic.

Businesses, as well as freelancers and remote workers, can have their mail sent to a commercial address in Middleton, where ‘Community Post’ will scan the mail and securely send it to the business.

“I’m looking forward to people taking advantage of our coworking services,” said owner Kristi Warriner, “but also be able to run their businesses safely from remote locations.”

The project’s launch was supported by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s ‘We’re All in Small Business Grant’ program. Community CoWorks received its grant in December.

You can find out more information on how your business can get involved here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.