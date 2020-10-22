Community COVID-19 testing site in Janesville closes early due to significant demand

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawk Technical College community testing site in Janesville closed early Thursday after exhausting its 900 COVID-19 tests.

A news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the National Guard Specimen Collection Team was able to complete 12 hours of coronavirus testing outside the college before having to close due to significant demand.

The sheriff’s department is in contact with state officials to obtain a larger amount of tests for the future. The testing site is scheduled to receive about 450 tests per day.

Testing is slated to resume Wednesday at 11 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.